WWE NXT UK Superstar wants to face #DIY at Worlds Collide

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

What a moment!

In a shocking turn of events, we saw Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano coming together to thwart the menacing Undisputed Era tonight on NXT. Gargano and Ciampa invoked #DIY chants from the NXT Universe after they performed their signature finisher Meeting In The Middle on Bobby Fish and got a huge pop.

This also garnered a response from NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven who took to Twitter and tagged his Moustache Mountain mate Tyler Bate by pointing out that since Ciampa and Gargano are 'mates' again, they would love to face a reunited #DIY at Worlds Collide on January 25 and also asked NXT General Manager William Regal for his opinion.

See @JohnnyGargano and @NXTCiampa are mates again @Tyler_Bate...



Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could stay mates long enough to fight us?



Moustache Mountain vs #DIY?



What do you say @RealKingRegal? Possibly #WorldsCollide? — Trent Seven (@trentseven) January 16, 2020

Ciampa and Gargano come together

Earlier in the night, The Undisputed Era took out Keith Lee who is the No. 1 contender to Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship by injuring his leg. Lee was saved from further damage by Tommaso Ciampa who came out to save him.

Later on in the night, The Blackheart came out and cut a promo on The Undisputed Era and their leader Adam Cole and said that he wants his life back and to do that he must reclaim 'Goldie', aka the NXT Championship from Cole. It didn't take long for the UE to hit the ring and a few minutes later, Johnny Gargano's music hit the arena who came out to help his former best friend.

It will be interesting to see if Ciampa and Gargano indeed reform #DIY and face the Moustache Mountain at Worlds Collide. The battle between two former NXT Tag Team Championships winning teams will surely grab a lot of eyes.