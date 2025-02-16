WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Star may have wrestled last ever match; mystery faction debuts; new champion crowned (2/15/2025)

WWE NXT Vengeance Day kicked off with the Women’s North American Championship match. Later in the show, a mysterious group attacked the tag champs and then the NXT champ.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (February 15, 2025):

Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion

Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Eddy Thorpe def. Trick Williams

Ethan Page def. Je'Von Evans

Oba Femi def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory to retain the NXT Championship

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer - NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer hit the STF early on and tried to get a quick victory, but Fallon Henley used the ropes to break the pin. The champ sent Vaquer outside before Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne came, interfered, and got some cheap shots in. Back in the ring, Henley got a knee strike before Vaquer came back with a clothesline.

Henley took the Dragon Screw and knees in the corner before Jayne interfered again and allowed her to get a near fall off a lateral press. Vaquer sent the champ outside before taking down Nyx and Jayne at ringside. Fallon was caught in the Angel's Wing on the apron before getting a corkscrew moonsault in the ring for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion

Grade: B+

Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Fraxiom had the upper hand early on, with Frazer getting a big DDT and Axiom getting the Golder Ratio kick. Josh Briggs got a backbreaker on Axiom before getting Frazer with a powerbomb. Tags were made, and Axiom got the Spanish Fly on Yoshiki Inamura before Briggs came back with an Avalanche Chokeslam, taking out both champs.

Inamura got a Poison Frankensteiner before trying for a sleeper hold on Frazer. Inamura sent Axiom into Frazer with the Death Valley Driver but missed the following splash.

Frazer came back with a dive on Briggs before Axiom went for a moonsault. Inamura took the missile dropkick/reverse STO combo before the champs picked up the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

After the match, a gang of four guys rushed the ring and sent the champs into each other before running off. The commentary team explained that these men had been breaking into NXT venues recently and causing chaos after the show.

Grade: B

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams - Strap Match

Trick Williams had the early advantage and beat Eddy Thorpe down before the referee could even cuff them properly. After the match had started properly, Eddy came back with some strikes and tried for a dive, but Trick pulled him off the ropes with the strap.

Trick was tangled up in the corner, and Eddy whipped him with the strap before getting a near fall off a backbreaker.

Trick got some strikes in and whipped Eddy with the strap before Thorpe came back with a big boot. Trick tried for the Trickshot knee but missed before Eddy used the strap to get a low blow on him. Thorpe followed up with a big dropkick before getting the win.

Result: Eddy Thorpe def. Trick Williams

Grade: B+

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Ad

Ethan Page fled the ring early, and Evans hit a big dive, sending them both over the announce desk. Evans beat Page down on top of the announce desk before hitting a dive to the floor.

Back in the ring, Evans got the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Page managed to trap Evans' foot between the ring and steel steps and kicked it in, potentially injuring the Young OG.

In the ring, Page focused on the hurt ankle and tried for the calf crusher but Evans managed to break the hold. Evans broke out of the Angle Lock before Page got the Ego's Edge for a near fall. Je'Von came back with some big kicks and taunted Page before stomping on his jaw.

Ethan fled the ring again and Evans took him out with a dive. Back inside, Page countered a dive with a punch to the jaw, and Je'Von's mouthguard went flying. Page followed up with the stunner and won.

Result: Ethan Page def. Je'Von Evans

After the match, Evans was seen bleeding from the mouth again as the medical team checked on him. The doctors did mention earlier that if Evans hurt his jaw again he might not be able to continue to compete in the ring. Could this be the Young OG's final match?

Grade: B

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory - NXT Championship match

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory teamed up against the champ and got some big strikes in, but Femi tossed them both across the ring before tossing Waller into Theory. Waller got a knee strike on the champ and sent him outside with the help of Theory before wondering if they should fight each other.

They got into a shoving match before Oba Femi dragged Waller out of the ring and took him out before almost putting Theory through the announce desk with a powerbomb. Oba tossed half of the ring steps straight at Austin's face, taking him out before Waller got a cheap shot on the champ and hit him with a steel chair in the ring.

Theory came back, and we got a big Tower of Doom with Oba in the middle and Waller on the receiving end. Oba brought a table out, but A-Town Down Under came back with a beatdown.

Waller put Oba through the table with an elbow drop before Austin tried to lift the champ in the ring. Oba countered with a spinebuster before putting Waller through the announce desk with a big chokeslam.

Back in the ring, Theory got a big DDT and the A-Town Down on the champ, but Waller dragged the ref out to stop the pin. Oba dodged Waller, and the latter hit the rolling cutter on his own tag partner. Femi hit the spinebuster and picked up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory to retain the NXT Championship

After the match, the same four guys in masks from earlier attacked Oba and him with an assisted powerbomb.

Grade: A

Ava was backstage when Santino Marella showed up with Arianna Grace. Ava said that they had to discuss business with TNA before we headed for the main event.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez - NXT Women’s Championship match

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade teamed up early on, and the four superstars tried to roll each other up for an early pin. Roxanne tried to roll Jade over and the alliance fell apart before Jade and Giulia were sent outside while Perez and Bayley hit big dives on them.

As the match went on, Jade and Perez teamed up again and hit double team moves on Bayley and the champ. Jade took Perez out with a knee to the face and tossed her outside before stomping on the champ's back. Cora hit a dive on Bayley and dragged her inside the ring before Roxanne came back and attacked her.

Bayley and Jade hit a double-team stunner on Perez before the Role Model took Cora and Roxanne out with double stunners on the apron. Giulia came back and hit the Crucifix Bomb on Bayley and the Northern Lights Bomb on Perez. Bayley got the rolling exploder suplex on the champ before Jade stopped Perez from getting the Pop Rox on Bayley.

Jade got a DDT on Bayley and got a near fall before Jade set up a powerbomb into a double superplex Tower of Doom. Roxanne hit the Pop Rox outside the ring on Bayley and then once more in the ring. Jade got the DDT on Perez, but Giulia came in with knee strikes and the Northern Lights Bomb on Roxanne for the win.

Result: Giulia def. Bayley, Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

After the match, Stephanie Vaquer came out to celebrate with Giulia, and they were joined by Jordynn Grace, who, as the commentators hinted, was on NXT now.

Grade: A

