WWE offers free network access to content including WrestleMania 36

As stated on the WWE website, free access to a bulk of the library on the network is now available for a limited time.

The reason behind the promotion is to prepare fans for the now two-night WrestleMania event which has been moved to April 4 and 5.

WWE Network

The reason behind the promotion is to prepare fans for the now two-night WrestleMania event which has been moved to April 4 and 5.

Some of the content that will be available for free viewing include the following:

Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw

Recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown

Every episode of WWE Untold

A Future WWE: The FCW Story

Other content that will also be featured will include past episodes of the Stone Cold Podcast, NXT TakeOver events, and WWE 24 documentaries just to name a few.

Graphic credit: WWE Network

The promotion for the network comes a month after news of the company planning to sell their rights to their Pay-Per-View to other streaming services.

In addition, ideas of expanding their service subscriptions were also reported to where those who pay the current $9.99 will have limited access to what they can view. The plan's assumption, which is currently on hold, is for the higher tier price of a reported $14.99 would be how subscribers would get access to the Pay-Per-Views.

The content for the network is limited which means this doesn't include WrestleMania.

No information for how long this offer will last or how long it will be available for those who participate in the network. The network is still offering the first month free to new subscribers which will include the biggest night, or in this case "nights," of the year.

WrestleMania update

This year's Mania will be live from the Perfromance Center in Florida without crowd attendance. For weeks there were speculation that the show would be taped as most cities have been placed on an advised lockdown due to the COVID19 outbreak.