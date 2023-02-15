WWE official Adam Pearce shows off nasty ankle injury

It's official: Adam Pearce is injured. But not for the reasons you expect.

Adam Pearce already has his hands full trying to manage the volatile rosters of RAW and SmackDown, but now he has to deal with a sports-related injury on top of it that didn't occur inside the squared circle.

The WWE official took to social media today to show off a nasty image of an ankle injury he suffered while playing a game of baseball when a fastball smacked off his shin.

"Don't take a fastball off your shin unless you want weird blood pooling in your heel. #baseballtweet," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

You can see the graphic tweet here.

How much longer will Adam Pearce be able to tolerate Chelsea Green?

If dealing with a shin injury isn't bad enough, Adam Pearce has continued to have to deal with Chelsea Green across RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks.

Green took to social media to once again criticize the job that Pearce is doing on RAW, and she plans to contact the company about him immediately, tweeting out:

"Sir / Madam @ScrapDaddyAP : This is to inform you that your intimidating actions (ie. finger lowering) in the workplace has become unmanageable. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way, shape or form. I will be contacting @WWE immediately," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

Pearce didn't let the tweet go unanswered as he offered a hilarious reply alongside an email address that will likely bounce back if Green tries to use it.

"Sir / Madam @ImChelseaGreen: Thank you for pointing this out to management. Unwanted workplace interaction is taken very seriously and we will do everything possible to avoid future instances. Please email details of your encounter to [email protected]," Pearce tweeted in response.

What do you make of Pearce's comments? Do you think this ankle injury will prevent him from doing his job as a WWE official? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

