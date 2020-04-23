WWE official almost called Vince McMahon to cancel the Boneyard match

The Undertaker, AJ Styles and Vince McMahon

Triple H has revealed that WWE producer Michael Hayes wanted to call Vince McMahon to cancel the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H recalled how he expected the set to be built on a giant field in the middle of nowhere near Orlando, Florida, but it ended up being a one-acre lot behind a barn at the end of a residential neighbourhood.

The NXT founder said Hayes thought the shoot would not work and he wanted to get in touch with the WWE Chairman to cancel the match and film it in a studio.

“Michael was like, ‘This ain’t gonna work, man, we can’t do this. I gotta call Vince right now and tell him to put this in a studio or we gotta find another location shoot. This ain’t gonna work.’ I was like, ‘Michael, this is it. This is the hand we have, these are the cards we’ve been dealt. We’ve got to figure out how to make this work now.’”

As it turned out, the filming of the Boneyard match went ahead as planned and it was widely viewed as one of the biggest highlights from WrestleMania 36.

Vince McMahon’s Boneyard match instruction

Triple H also mentioned during the podcast that he was put in charge of producing the Boneyard match by Vince McMahon.

When he asked McMahon for any instructions, the WWE Chairman did not have a plan in mind for the match and he simply told Triple H to “make it good”.