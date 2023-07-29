WWE officially announces LA Knight's match for SummerSlam

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that LA Knight will compete in a multi-man match at SummerSlam.

The Megastar is one of the most popular wrestlers in the entire industry right now. He receives a huge ovation from the crowd whenever he shows up in the arena and his merch is selling like hot cakes. Many fans wanted him to win the Money in the Bank contract in London, but the bout was won by Damian Priest instead.

He was also a favorite to win the fatal 4-way match last week on the blue brand for an opportunity at the United States Championship. The WWE Universe wanted LA Knight to win the match so he could dethrone Austin Theory at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the bout was won by Rey Mysterio, who faced Escobar on SmackDown this week.

On the same show, WWE announced a Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal for the upcoming premium live event, which will include superstars from both RAW and SmackDown. During a backstage segment, LA Knight and Sheamus were announced as the first two participants in the bout.

It was also announced that the two stars will face each other one-on-one next week on the blue brand.

Who do you think will win the battle royal? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023