Opinion: Real reason for Carmella's recent face turn

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.47K // 13 Sep 2018, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmella has recently turned face

Carmella is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, but ever since she lost the Championship to Charlotte back at SummerSlam, The Princess of Staten Island has been showing a new side to her character.

Carmella has never been seen as a face on the main roster, but it was hinted last week when she accompanied R-Truth to ringside against The Miz, before it was confirmed when she once again helped R-Truth when he faced Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Right now there is no place for Carmella in the Women's Championship picture since Charlotte and Becky Lynch have a personal feud going on, but Carmella is too much of a talent for WWE to have sitting on the sidelines so they have teamed her up with R-Truth.

Since Carmella and Truth have been put together for the second Mixed Match Challenge which begins later this month, it makes perfect sense for her to be by his side leading up to the show so that the two stars can develop some chemistry in the ring.

It is strange given the amount of time and effort WWE has put into pushing "Mella is Money" over the past few months so that she is one of the biggest female heels on the brand, but since Zelina Vega is already an established heel alongside Almas, Carmella needed to find a tweener role for their feud to work.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, Carmella wasn't even given a face turn, the company just decided that this was what they needed from her right now.

“Her babyface turn was she decided that she was going to go with Truth? That’s not a babyface turn. That’s them randomly deciding she’s a babyface now. There was nothing done to turn her babyface. So Carmella is a babyface now. Her and R-Truth are in the Mixed Match Challenge. All of those ‘Mella Is Money’ all of those things storylines they did are out the window," he said via Ringsidenews.

So, Carmella's face turn is literally just a case of her needing to fit into a certain role on SmackDown Live for the foreseeable future.

Do you think Carmella will work well as a face? Have your say in the comments section below...