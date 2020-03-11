WWE Panellist reveals real-life heat with WWE star following comments about his wife

Sam Roberts may have gone too far

Sam Roberts has been part of WWE's pre-show panels for a number of years and has always been seen to give his honest opinion on certain talent, since it's part of his job, but back in January 2019 when he was part of the panel ahead of Takeover: Phoenix, Roberts may have gone too far.

The man who is dubbed "the last professional broadcaster" revealed that he believed that Bianca Belair wasn't "Takeover worthy" ahead of her match against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. He said:

"It's not TakeOver worthy. Like Bianca Belair, she's a good athlete but look at the list of Women's Champions. You've got Shayna Baszler, you have Charlotte, you have Sasha Banks, you have Asuka, you've got Kairi Sane. This is a list of the elite women in wrestling and Bianca Belair is nowhere close to that list."

It may have been a year since these comments were made, but Roberts recently revealed as part of an appearance on Straight To Hell that he and Belair's husband Montez Ford still don't see eye to eye and instead he stares him down backstage whenever he sees him. He said via Cultaholic,

"Well Montez Ford, every single time he sees me in a hallway, just stares me down. Just staring holes through my body and I try to just keep walking."

Do you think Montez Ford is overreacting? Have your say in the comments section below...