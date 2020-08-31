WWE Payback 2020: 5 Botches you missed 

WWE is now back to live pay-per-views and interestingly, the company made the bold decision to have their second live pay-per-view in more than five months, WWE Payback, just a week after SummerSlam.

This meant that many of the matches that took place at Payback were announced merely days before the show since the pay-per-view as a whole had just seven days for build-up.

Despite this, WWE's biggest stars put on another fantastic event that saw three impressive Championship changes and a number of show-stealing matches. Whilst there were some memorable moments at this year's Payback, there were also some that many of the following WWE stars would rather forget.

#5. Who is Liv Morgan's partner?

Who is Liv Morgan’s partner?? pic.twitter.com/trHP9mzIcg — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 31, 2020

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott reunited to take on Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on the Kickoff Show ahead of WWE's Payback event last night, but it appeared that Tom Phillips was unsure of who Liv Morgan's partner actually was.

As The IIconics made their way to the ring for their bout, Phillips was attempting to fill in the gaps for any viewers who had missed the feud in recent weeks, but made a clear mistake.

Phillips can be clearly heard stating that The IIconics have made life hell for Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan in the weeks leading up to Payback. Peyton Royce is a member of The IIconics, so Phillips obviously meant to say Ruby Riott, but he didn't go back and correct himself, which is usually what happens when a commentator trips over anyone's names.

Luckily this was at the beginning of Royce's promo and given the fact that the Australian star was talking over Phillips at the time, it wasn't as noticeable as many of the mistakes that came later in the show.