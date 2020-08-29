There are so many combustible elements in this match that this could well be the match of the night. There have been obvious issues between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler over the past few weeks, but it appears that the two women are looking to remain on the same page for long enough to become Tag Team Champions at Payback.

This isn't the first time Nia Jax has looked to win the Women's Tag Team Championships, since the former Women's Champion attempted to pick up the titles at WrestleMania last year in the fatal four-way match that was won by The IIconics.

While it's will be tough for Baszler and Jax to remain on the same page, there have also been hints that Sasha Banks and Bayley's friendship could be on the rocks as well. This means that there are many different options for WWE's creative team here when it comes to an outcome fr the Women's Tag Team Championship match at Payback.

#5 Bayley and Sasha Banks retain the Women's Tag Team Championships ay Payback

While this outcome is somewhat unlikely given the recent events surrounding Sasha Banks and Bayley, it's hard to ever count out the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been friends for a number of years and its hard to imagine that the fact that Banks has had a rough week will have any impact on the outcome of this match.

The Boss looked quite determined on last night's episode of SmackDown like she knew that she had something to prove at Payback following her loss at SummerSlam.

If Banks and Bayley aren't expected to feud for several months down the line, then the two women may be able to find a way past arguably their toughest test to date at Payback.