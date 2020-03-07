WWE personality returning at Elimination Chamber after 18-month absence

Elimination Chamber is the final WWE PPV before WrestleMania 36

WWE has announced that Peter Rosenberg will make his return to WWE programming as an analyst on the Elimination Chamber kickoff show on March 8.

The radio host previously appeared on PPV kickoff shows between December 2016 and September 2018, while he hosted six episodes of WWE Network show Bring It To The Table in 2017.

It has also been confirmed that Rosenberg will be a regular analyst on PPV kickoff shows moving forward, starting with Elimination Chamber, and he will serve as a special correspondent on WWE Network shows and upcoming specials.

“To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true. I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe.”

Why did Peter Rosenberg stop working for WWE?

In 2019, Peter Rosenberg revealed on his Cheap Heat podcast that he took time away from WWE due to personal issues. Although he was ready to return at WrestleMania 35, the person who books kickoff show panels – WWE commentator Michael Cole – did not have a spot for him on the show.

Rosenberg said he was open to working on WWE Network shows in the future but he no longer had an interest in being an analyst on kickoff show panels.

Now, after this announcement from WWE, it appears he had a change of heart.