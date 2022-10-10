"Can we do it again next week?" - WWE talent is upset about missing Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules

WWE announcer and personality Kayla Braxton is upset about missing Bray Wyatt's return to the company last night at Extreme Rules.

Seth Rollins battled Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match in the main event of last night's premium live event. Riddle picked up the victory via submission and posed with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on the entrance ramp at the end of the show.

The lights in Wells Fargo Arena then went out and Bray Wyatt made his shocking return. WWE had been running a "White Rabbit" teaser campaign for weeks and the payoff was Bray's return last night at WWE Extreme Rules.

Kayla took to Twitter to note that she rarely misses shows but was not at Extreme Rules because she was sick. She added that she was sicker about missing Bray's return and complimented Wyatt in the post.

"In my 6 years here, I haven’t missed but one PLE (not counting shows overseas), and sitting here watching back #ExtremeRules, I’m almost more sick from missing #BrayWyatt’s return than I am from the actual sickness itself. So cool, man. Can we do it again next week?"

Kayla Braxton on her disastrious interview with AJ Styles in WWE

Kayla Braxton recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast. During the discussion, she admitted that she once completely blanked out during an interview with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was a pro about it and carried the segment.

"One time, I was newer on the main roster and I had to interview AJ Styles. Going live, blackout. Have no idea, I just forget. I just see like red and black. AJ is such a professional, he sees me tense up, and he just takes it and goes. No one knew anything. That was terrifying. No one said anything, business as usual."

WWE has undergone a seismic shift following Vince McMahon's retirement earlier this year and Triple H has brought back several previously-released stars. It will be interesting to see what Bray Wyatt has in store for fans this time around.

