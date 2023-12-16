WWE to pit Randy Orton against crucial ally at WrestleMania 40? Exploring why it must happen

Randy Orton is presumably factored into WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 40. The Viper made his comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames. He wrestled his fourth televised match in four weeks on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

It is possible WWE could’ve teased a huge match between Orton and his crucial ally for The Biggest Show of the Year in 2024. The star in question is none other than LA Knight. The Megastar formed an unlikely alliance with The Legend Killer last week on the blue brand.

Knight even came to Randy Orton’s aid against The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight. However, the 14-time World Champion didn’t share the same enthusiasm, to say the least, when his ally was unexpectedly taken out by a returning AJ Styles.

For those unaware, The Phenomenal One returned to the show after the main event bout. Styles took out Roman Reigns with the flying forearm strike. He then joined Orton and Knight to clear the ring of The Bloodline before attacking The Megastar with a clothesline.

Orton’s reluctance to help Knight against Styles might cause friction between The Megastar and The Viper, leading to a potential singles match at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen how Triple H will approach the booking of two of the most popular stars on the blue brand.

Did Randy Orton challenge Roman Reigns to a blockbuster match on WWE SmackDown?

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were supposed to main event SummerSlam 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Viper’s back injury forced WWE to replace him with Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Orton interrupted The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight. The Legend Killer told The Big Dog he was coming for him. Orton then challenged Reigns to defend his title at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The match hasn’t been made official at the time of the writing.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage