Rumour: WWE planning a huge singles match for Shawn Michaels?

Sumit Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
247   //    27 Sep 2018, 19:30 IST

Ent
Are you ready to see Michaels return for a singles match?

What's the story?

Rumours have been spreading that Shawn Michaels could be returning for another match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for a match between DX and the Brothers of Destruction. However, WWE might be planning a huge singles match for Michaels too.


In case you didn't know

Shawn Michaels was considered one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot inside a squared circle, but the Heartbreak Kid was forced to retire from professional wrestling after being defeated by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

However, after a heated argument with Undertaker last month, rumours are taking rounds about his possible return to the squared circle. It seems like it might not only be for a single match.


The heart of the matter

Since his argument with the Undertaker on Raw, many rumours suggest that Shawn Michaels will be returning to wrestle one more match.

Rumours have been taking rounds about Michaels returning for a match at Crown Jewel, where he is likely to team up with Triple H to take on Undertaker and Kane.

We still don't know whether Shawn Michaels will return for a match or not. However, WrestleVotes might be confirming not only that but another huge match as well:

With that being said, it is now said that Shawn Michaels might be returning to WWE for a tag-team as well as a singles match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series. We might be seeing Shawn Michaels return full-time to WWE and finding payback from the Undertaker for ending his career.


What's next?

Shawn Michaels will be standing in the corner of Triple H when he takes on Undertaker at Super Show Down. We have to wait until the match ends to know if Shawn Michaels will return to wrestle or not. Seeds of his return would be sown only during that match. However, if the rumours are true, I would love to see Michaels return and wrestle again.

Sumit Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Sumit Goyal is fond of watching wrestling and love to write for it. He is very passionate and wants to tell us his views on wrestling
