WWE planning another ring wreckage for Brock Lesnar match? Reported WrestleMania 39 plans sound exciting

One of the most explosive WWE Superstars of all time, Brock Lesnar, is set to go up against Omos at WrestleMania 39.

While there were rumors of him battling former rival Bobby Lashley at the event at one point, plans were changed. There were also chances of him going up against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship, but nothing materialized.

The company decided to book a marquee match for The Beast at The Showcase of The Immortals against the Nigerian Giant. If you're wondering if there are plans for something that would instantly generate an insane reaction, we've got some insights.

Is WWE planning another ring wreckage for Brock Lesnar's match at WrestleMania 39?

According to a report from Xero News, Triple H is planning to feature several blockbuster moments at The Show of Shows. One of them is The Beast hitting the Nigerian Giant with an explosive F5.

Xero News @NewsXero Triple H reportedly wants to make "moments" at WrestleMania.



Lesnar giving a F5 to Omos

Trish Stratus potential heel turn

Cena/Theory.



etc etc



If the plans reach the next level, fans could very well witness ring wreckage considering that two of the wrestlers involved are ideal to deliver a spot like that. However, fans will have to wait until WrestleMania 39 to see if the OMG moment materializes.

Brock Lesnar wrecking the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39 won't be the first time for him

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Throwback Photo



The Smackdown ring lays in ruin, as Big Show and Brock Lesnar battle Throwback PhotoThe Smackdown ring lays in ruin, as Big Show and Brock Lesnar battle 📷 Throwback PhotoThe Smackdown ring lays in ruin, as Big Show and Brock Lesnar battle https://t.co/jQp7DzRmIQ

The Beast Incarnate has been one of the strongest, if not the strongest WWE Superstar of all time. Over the years, the promotion has capitalized on his ability to deliver explosive spots.

During a 2003 episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar hit The Big Show with a suplex off the top turnbuckle. The result was a moment fans weren't expecting. The ring imploded due to the heavy impact, generating one of the loudest pops from the audience.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor was historic. Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor was historic. https://t.co/ETINuH24nD

He also pulled off a similar act during SummerSlam 2022. During his Last Man Standing match with Roman Reigns, he used a tractor and its hydraulic system to lift the ring. The moment will go down as one of the greatest SummerSlam moments of all time.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will cause ring wreckage at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section.

