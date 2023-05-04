Brock Lesnar is a huge draw for WWE fans, despite wrestling only a few times a year. He is WWE's biggest star and has been one of the company's top draws since his return in 2012.

The Beast has enhanced his legacy with a variety of title reigns and outstanding feuds since rejoining the company following his time in the UFC. Lesnar hasn't let his age interfere with his ability to compete, and when his mind is focused, Lesnar can have the match of the night on any given day.

The former WWE Champion has taken significant time off in the last decade, so he could be contemplating a break, but retirement doesn't seem out of the equation at his age. At the moment, there has been no word from WWE about any retirement plans for Lesnar.

In light of the recent announcement that Minnesota has a strong chance of hosting WrestleMania 41, fans are speculating that this is where The Beast Incarnate will hang up his gloves.

According to CBS News' Patrick Kessler, Minneapolis is a finalist city for WrestleMania 41. If Minnesota is chosen, it will be the state's first WrestleMania event.

It's important to note that Lesnar is from Minneapolis. Over the past couple of years, The Beast Incarnate has dropped numerous retirement-related hints. There are fewer fairytale conclusions than having Lesnar's farewell match take place in his hometown's first-ever WrestleMania if he is considering calling it quits in professional wrestling.

Brock Lesnar's retirement bout will undoubtedly generate revenue, and it may produce a future star.

Brock Lesnar once considered retiring at WrestleMania 36

After losing his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar took a break from the company. He had no desire to enter the WWE ring again while the COVID-19 outbreak was in full swing. However, changes have been made for the better.

Speaking with Michael Kay of ESPN, The Beast shed some light on the matter:

“When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Lesnar chose to rejoin WWE, which was fortunate for his fans because he has kept them delighted ever since. Regarding Brock Lesnar's near future, it appears unlikely that he will make any moves until the conclusion of WrestleMania 40 next year.

