WWE planning to put a first-time-ever championship on Liv Morgan after WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

Liv Morgan is one of the most successful female stars in WWE today. She is a two-time World Champion and a three-time and current Women's Tag Team Champion.

With that being said, there is a chance Liv could be booked to win another major title after WrestleMania. In fact, it would be her first-ever time holding the championship. Morgan could become the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Liv has an obvious and direct path to the gold. She is feuding with Lyra Valkyria and Bayley right now, and the two teams are set to battle at WrestleMania. This means that all it would take is a big win to potentially earn Morgan a title shot.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship was introduced by WWE earlier this year. Lyra Valkyria was the inaugural, and for now, only star to hold the gold. She has defended against names such as Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Ivy Nile.

If The Miracle Kid pins Valkyria and The Judgment Day members retain at WrestleMania 41, that could earn her a title match. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce or Triple H might have no choice but to give Morgan a chance to win a title she's never held before.

Liv Morgan could be a double champion in WWE, but Lyra Valkyria could get there first

If Liv Morgan wins the Women's Intercontinental Title from Lyra Valkyria, that would make her a double champion on RAW. This has happened before, but it is rare, and it would only serve to further elevate Liv's stock.

With that being said, while holding both titles would be a big honor, Morgan could be beaten to the punch. Interestingly enough, it might be Lyra Valkyria who becomes a double champion first.

"The bird lady," as fans affectionately call her, will team up with Bayley at WrestleMania 41 to battle The Judgment Day. The Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line, which means there is a very real possibility that The Role Model and Valkyria leave The Show Of Shows with the gold.

Bayley and Lyra defeated several other teams in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on Friday Night SmackDown to earn the WrestleMania opportunity. Bayley then went on to defeat Liv Morgan in singles action on RAW, thanks in part to Lyra Valkyria countering Raquel Rodriguez's attempted interference.

Which star could be a double champion first? For now, it is unclear, but both women have the opportunity to potentially do it in the coming days and weeks.

