WWE planting the seeds for major Dominik Mysterio change on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio faced a significant setback at NXT Deadline 2023, losing his NXT North American title to Dragon Lee. The match's aftermath revealed the Dirty Dominik's frustration in a backstage segment, where he expressed anger over the absence of Judgment Day members accompanying him at ringside. This frustration might lay the groundwork for a substantial change in Dominik Mysterio's character.

The potential scenario that could unfold involves the Dirty Dominik displaying heightened aggression and ruthlessness in the WWE after losing at NXT Deadline. Like the significant character change following his prison storyline, Dominik's recent loss and the absence of The Judgment Day support may lead to a more frustrated and ruthless persona.

Drawing parallels to Drew McIntyre's character, who exhibited a ruthless side after failing to capture the World title against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio's character evolution promises an intriguing narrative for WWE RAW.

The upcoming episode will shed light on how The Judgment Day faction addresses this situation and how Dominik's character transforms in response to the recent developments.

What happened last time when Dominik Mysterio lost his title last time

Last time, Dominik Mysterio faced a significant setback on September 30, 2023, losing his NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at WWE NXT No Mercy. The aftermath of this loss saw Rhea Ripley expressing her frustration with the 26-year-old star on the subsequent RAW episode. Additionally, the Eradicator issued an ultimatum to the Dirty Dom, urging him to regain his title in the upcoming rematch.

However, with the assistance of the villainous faction, Dominik managed to reclaim his NXT North American title in the rematch against Trick Williams on NXT.

For those unaware, Dominik Mysterio joined the Judgment Day after turning heel against his father. Since aligning himself with the villainous faction, he has experienced a significant increase in popularity, accompanied by some of the loudest boos from the crowd in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. The character of Dominik has evolved to the next level since allying with the villainous faction.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will feature multiple segments and matches, including CM Punk deciding on a brand and a clash between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. Besides this, the company has already announced a match for Rhea Ripley in tonight's show as she clashes against Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match.

Currently, the company has yet to announce any segments for The Judgment Day, particularly for tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

