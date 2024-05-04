WWE PLE schedule 2024: What is the next premium live event after Backlash?

WWE Backlash 2024 is scheduled for the fans in a couple of hours. The premium live event will emanate from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. This is the first premium live event that the company is organizing in France, and fans are absolutely thrilled with the news!

Fans will witness four championships being placed on the line, and this includes both the men's world championships. Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 while Damian Priest will take on Jey Uso with the title on the line.

Apart from the men's matches, WWE Women's Champion Bayley will face Tiffany Straton and Naomi in a triple-threat match. Additionally, The Kabuki Warriors will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

The next WWE premium live event scheduled is King & Queen of the Ring. It will be organized in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. The Stamford-based promotion has a 10-year partnership with Saudi Arabia, and King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will mark the 11th event in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, this will be the first time King & Queen of the Ring is being organized outside the United States.

In 2023, the company had plans to host the event in Saudi Arabia, but it was replaced with Night of Champions. The upcoming installment of King and Queen of the Ring will mark the 23rd King of the Ring match and the 2nd Queen of the Ring match.

As of writing this, superstars such as Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Gunther, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, and Drew McIntyre have been announced for the King of the Ring Tournament. No women have been announced for the Queen of the Ring tournament yet. As per claims, the Stamford-based promotion will announce the brackets for the tournaments during Backlash 2024 and the following RAW.

WWE premium live events scheduled after King and Queen of the Ring 2024

It's known that WWE plans the PLEs well in advance to give the team the time needed to establish proper storylines and provide the push to deserving superstars. It also allows fans the time to express their wishes and wants, and the wrestling juggernaut does take those into consideration from time-to-time.

Following King and Queen of the Ring 2024, the other premium live events are as follows:

Clash at the Castle: June 15th, 2024, at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Money in the Bank: July 6th, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

SummerSlam: August 3rd, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bash in Berlin: August 31st, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.