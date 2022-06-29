WWE posts Riddle's insane training video for MITB ladder match

A latest video shows WWE Superstar Riddle gearing up for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The star will be competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match this saturday against Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos and one other who is yet to be decided. The 36-year-old recently faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on an episode of SmackDown and put up a valliant effort.

Unfortunately, he was unable to dethrone the Tribal Chief. But this week on Monday Night RAW, he won the Last Chance Battle Royal to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE recently released a video on their official Twitter Handle which captured how hard Riddle is working to get things right on the show, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday night. In the video, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is seen working it out in the gym and talking about some important body exercises. He is also seen training at different locations with his running shoes on. He talks the viewers through his entire workout routine in a clip posted by the promotion.

Fan reactions to the Riddle's insane workout video for Money in the Bank

the former United States Champion has got a lot of fans cheering for him with his performances on the main roster. He has received an enormous push since teaming up with Randy Orton on RAW. Since teaming up with The Viper, The Original Bro has become a popular star in the company and the workout tweet garnered quite a few reactions from fans.

No doubt fans love watching these kinds of videos.

A user feels that Riddle is better than the whole AEW roster!

The way the former tag team champion is progressing up the ranks in Vince McMahon's company, it is safe to say that he has a bright future. But it remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the world title by winning the Money in The Bank briefcase.

