WWE potentially spoils outcome of highly anticipated championship match

The results of the unification match may have been spoiled
Israel Lutete
Modified May 20, 2022 09:58 AM IST
WWE may have spoiled the results of the upcoming tag team championship unification match in a recent social media post.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently scheduled to take on RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) in a Winner Takes All title unification match on SmackDown this Friday night. The winner will become the unified tag team champions. Roman Reigns, the leader of The Bloodline, currently holds two belts, and it looks like his cousins will each be doing the same.

WWE United Kingdom's official Facebook account posted a photo of The Usos carrying both brands' championships with the caption: "Who can stop them?" The post was deleted before being re-uploaded. This could be a potential spoiler as both stars haven't won the gold. The account hasn't posted a similar image for RK-Bro, which makes things interesting.

WWE UK Facebook Page accidentally posted this and deleted it immediately. Oh Boyy 👀 https://t.co/M6Tsk79wuU

Could The Bloodline become the most dominant faction in WWE history?

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant champions in recent memory. He's approaching 2 years as Universal Champion. He captured the title at Payback last year by defeating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match, only a week after his return at SummerSlam.

At WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief beat Brock Lesnar to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His cousins, The Usos, are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. If they win the RAW tag title on SmackDown, it'll be an incredible feat for The Bloodline.

I’ve witnessed @WWEUsos break records and take their rightful place at the top of the @WWE tag team division. Our work, our blood makes this business run. They are the best tag team ever. Tomorrow just makes it official. #Smackdown ☝🏽 twitter.com/wwe/status/152…
They could become one of the most dominant groups in the history of the company. Roman Reigns is already on the list of the longest reigning world champions in the company, and it doesn't seem like he'll be dropping it to anyone anytime soon.

