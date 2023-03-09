WWE PPV schedule 2023: How many shows is the Triple H-led company doing outside the U.S.?

WWE has made a concerted effort over the past few years to bring its major events to locations outside of the United States. This extends to more than just their regular yearly shows in Saudi Arabia, too. Last year saw the first major stadium show in the UK in over 30 years, Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

The company's full and confirmed Premium Live Events schedule for 2023, including dates and locations, is really only set in stone through SummerSlam. However, it still includes more non-U.S. shows than we've seen them hold in a single year.

WWE has five confirmed events outside the U.S. in 2023

Last month, WWE brought the Elimination Chamber to Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It was the first of five (so far) confirmed PPVs being held outside of the 50 states in the U.S.

Earlier this week, World Wrestling Entertainment also confirmed that they are bringing their first major show to Puerto Rico (technically a part of the United States) in nearly two decades. The show, Backlash, will be held in San Juan on May 6th and will be hosted by International Music and Occasional WWE Superstar Bad Bunny.

In May, the promotion is set to bring the first of their two yearly shows to Saudi Arabia - this time in the city of Jeddah. The King & Queen of the Rings will be held on May 27th as a dedicated PPV/PLE show on its own since 2002.

In what's possibly the first time in the company's history, WWE will hold three PPVs outside of the US in a row. July 1st sees Money in the Bank held in London at the O2 Arena.

Finally, while it hasn't been scheduled as of this writing, WWE is still set to hold one more major live event in Saudi Arabia. This one will most likely be Crown Jewel.

For the rest of the year, we'll have to wait and see, as chances are we'll get some more announcements regarding future shows during WrestleMania.

What other areas outside of the U.S. do you think are primed to get their own PPV? Let us know in the comments section below.

