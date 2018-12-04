WWE/Pro Wrestling News: Young Bucks admit some fans have turned on them due to WWE rumors

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 195 // 04 Dec 2018, 07:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Young Bucks have faced the 'to the WWE' rumors each time their contracts expire.

What's the story?

The Young Bucks recently spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and covered many topics.

Among them were how they've changed the pro wrestling landscape independent of WWE as well as the persistent rumors that they may sign with WWE at some point.

The Bucks revealed that because of the persistent rumors that they might sign with WWE, some of the fans they've gained along the way have turned on them.

In case you missed it . . .

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and the rest of the Elite from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor have changed the landscape of independent wrestling over the last few years.

They've helped build ROH and NJPW both into viable brands outside of the WWE and even as competitors to WWE.

WWE didn't face much competition once WCW and ECW went out of business but since 2002, both promotions have grown by leaps and bounds.

They've grown so much that over the last five years, WWE has signed multiple stars from both promotions that have helped to grow the competition to WWE.

Now that they're under the WWE banner, wrestlers like Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe can help WWE do the same.

Since the Young Bucks have been the best tag team in the world for the last five years, it's only natural for the two sides to constantly be linked together.

The Elite's decision as to where to sign next month will set the tone for pro wrestling in 2019.

With the latest round of free agency slated to start next month, all eyes are on the Elite and what they'll do.

The heart of the matter

The Bucks cannot contractually disclose their exact plans until their contracts expire on January 1, 2019.

Since they can't, rumors will spread both for and against them signing with the WWE.

While some of the rumors may be true, some fans that have been behind the Young Bucks since the beginning have turned against the Bucks.

Matt and Nick Jackson addressed some of the concerns when interviewed on the podcast:

"We noticed a lot of fans were turning on us because they look to us as influencers, and as a sign of hope, so when rumors were circulating [about going to the WWE] and they still are to be honest, it breaks their hearts," stated Nick.

"It concerns us too," added Matt. "We don't want to make the wrong decision on what we do career wise. We are always thinking about our fans because it is how we got to this point in our careers."

The Bucks have gained a lot of respect from wrestlers and fans alike for their ability to self-promote themselves in a business that usually needs a big promotion behind someone in order to do so.

They also mentioned that they don't know just how much a potential signing with WWE would impact everything they've done outside WWE:

"I think that we have such a positive influence on the boys that if we were to go now at this point, I don't know if it would kill the boom or crush the dreams of people, even if they don't realize it. I think we do realize that we give them hope, and I think if we did [leave] now, I don't know what kind of impact that would leave on the industry. I think people would be let down.

What's next?

The Young Bucks and the Elite have truly been innovators for wrestlers outside of the WWE.

Because of their success promoting pro wrestling outside of the WWE, many other independent pro wrestlers have been able to grow their own brand (Jeff Cobb, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Ethan Page).

A lot of hardcore fans would see them signing with 'the establishment' as selling out, but the Bucks have clearly shown that they aren't pro wrestlers in it just for the money. We as fans can't really fault them for having their own dreams, even if those dreams involve signing with the WWE.

The main thing to keep in mind is that we are able to see them wrestle no matter who they are signed with. If they did sign with WWE, they'd be on national network television every week as opposed to sporadically.

It's ultimately their decision and the fans will have to deal with their decision next month.

If you're fans of theirs, you should be fans regardless of where they ply their craft.

Good luck wherever they go or whatever they do.