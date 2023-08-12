WWE to put Rey Mysterio in huge title unification match against top heel after winning US Championship?

Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is now a three-time United States Champion after ending the reign of Austin Theory, who was originally scheduled to face Santos Escobar. It's possible that WWE will use this to unify the United States Championship with another title.

Given that Dominik Mysterio is now the NXT North American Champion, WWE could potentially book a title unification match between him and his father, Rey Mysterio.

As for who would come out on top in such a bout, it's hard to say because there are admittedly a few problems with this unification.

For one, it takes away a secondary title from NXT, something that was already done when WWE unified the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with the main roster Women's Tag Team Titles.

Another issue is that Dominik is on RAW while Rey Mysterio is on SmackDown, and given that Intercontinental Champion Gunther is on RAW as well as The Judgment Day, it essentially guarantees that Mysterio would win that match.

It should be noted that the unification is highly unlikely and that this is only speculation.

Either way, whether there is a unification match or not, WWE fans are just happy that Mysterio has another accolade added to his illustrious career.

