WWE puts authentic Championship belt up for sale 

A chance to own an authentic WWE Championship belt!

WWE have put an authentic Championship belt up for sale on their website for a mammoth price of US$5,149.99. The official website is listing the product as ‘WWE Championship Official TV Authentic Title Belt’ while claiming that the belt was worn by Superstars of the company.

The official description of the belt is as follows:

· Featuring 383 hand-placed Cubic Zirconia

· Plate Material: Aluminum with 14k Gold Plating

· Strap Material: Genuine Leather supplied by Wildcat Championship Belts

· Strap Dimensions: 51.5" x 11.5"

· Largest Waist Size: 47"

· Weight: 7.5 lbs.

· Snap Fasteners - 10, Decorative

· Includes Velvet Bag with WWE Logo

· Current WWE Replica Side Plates ARE NOT COMPATIBLE with this product.

Plate Length and Width

· Main Plate:10.13" x 10.13"

· Back Plate: 10.38" x 10.38"

· Side Plate: 6.25" x 5.88"

Plate Thickness

· Main Plate: 11.5mm

· Back Plate: 0.5mm

· Side Plate: 10.5mm

About the authenticity of the belt, the website states:

Our Official TV Authentic title belts feature 383 princess cut hand-set Cubic Zirconia, totaling 635 carats. Each stone is carefully placed onto high-quality aluminum plates with a 14k gold plating. Weighing in at 7.5 lbs, you'll feel like a true Champion with this amazing piece of craftsmanship.

This is not the first time WWE have listed a Championship belt for such an incredible price, as late last month (November), The Fiend’s custom handcrafted Universal Title was put up for a whopping US$6,499.

