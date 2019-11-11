WWE puts out advertisement for Creative Team
News
11 Nov 2019, 22:06 IST
Are you a detail-oriented person who can pay close attention to meetings and execute directions in a timely manner? Well, then I have great news for you! WWE is hiring for Writer's assistants. The company put out the notice to the public on Twitter this morning:
Job qualifications include but are not limited to:
- Minimum of 2 year TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred, but is not necessary
- Strong WWE product knowledge
- Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)
- Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure
- Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling as needed
- Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there. BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary
According to the WWE's website, whoever gets the job will be hitting the road with the company approximately 70% of the year or more.
It sounds like the perfect foot in the door for someone who has always dreamed of working for the WWE. If you are interested, you can apply here.
