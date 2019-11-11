WWE puts out advertisement for Creative Team

Are you WWE's next employee?

Are you a detail-oriented person who can pay close attention to meetings and execute directions in a timely manner? Well, then I have great news for you! WWE is hiring for Writer's assistants. The company put out the notice to the public on Twitter this morning:

WWE is seeking Writer’s Assistants to join the Creative Writing Team! WWE holds nearly 320 adrenaline-pumping live events throughout the world & our Writer’s Assistants play an integral role in keeping the show on the road. Check out the opportunity here https://t.co/8nJW6oSNtm pic.twitter.com/rqMwi74Oxp — WWE Careers (@WWECareers) November 11, 2019

Job qualifications include but are not limited to:

Minimum of 2 year TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred, but is not necessary

Strong WWE product knowledge

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)

Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling as needed

Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there. BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary

According to the WWE's website, whoever gets the job will be hitting the road with the company approximately 70% of the year or more.

It sounds like the perfect foot in the door for someone who has always dreamed of working for the WWE. If you are interested, you can apply here.