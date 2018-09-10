Ranking All The 14 Champions In WWE and NXT Today

Who is ruling the world of professional wrestling today?

Championship gold in the WWE is significant in reflecting the years of perseverance and struggle of finally grabbing that brass ring and making it big in the world of professional wrestling.

While some superstars are genuinely handpicked, others have scratched and clawed to reach their full potential in the WWE.

Superstars like Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, and Dean Ambrose have successfully held the gold, but have never received the push they actually deserved.

Since holding the gold definitely elevates a superstar's credibility, the creative team has a lot of work to do in order to maintain the stock of an individual performer.

There are a total of 14 Championships in the WWE and NXT today, with superstars sharing different personalities, and in order to assess the credibility of those belts, there are many elements that are need to be taken into consideration.

Considering that the NXT UK Women's Championship has been recently introduced to the frame, it won't be appropriate to rank the prescribed champion.

The overall booking, the champion's characterization, and the fans' reaction to their reign stands as significant components to judge where these champions stand.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and rank the 14 champions in the WWE and NXT today.

#14 Cedric Alexander - WWE Cruiserweight Champion

Cedric Alexander has not looked impressive as the champion

After defeating Mustafa Ali in a gruesome encounter at WrestleMania 34, Cedric Alexander finally got his hands on the prestigious Cruiserweight Championship.

Since the division was already relegated due to its poor booking initially, Triple H's creative involvement has brought some intrigue to 205 Live, but Cedric Alexander's stock as a legitimate champion is depreciating.

While he is definitely a standout performer, but his characterization remains stagnant, and since stars like Drew Gulak, Lio Rush, Mustafa Ali, and Buddy Murphy already enacting their part so well, the focus has diverted from the gold.

With Cedric Alexander bound to defend his championship against Buddy Murphy at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, the fans are expecting the latter to win the belt.

Despite being a versatile performer, his title reign has not clicked with the fans and creative management's lack of involvement in the narrative has been pathetic.

