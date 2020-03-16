WWE RAW (16th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Oh Hell Yeah!

First off, we hope you all are fine and in good health and taking the fight to Coronavirus like true champions. As for tonight's RAW, it will come to us live from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL and no one better than The Rattlesnake himself celebrating #316day with all of us.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be joining us tonight and it will be interesting to see what role the WWE Hall Of Famer will be playing tonight. There are a few segments that he could be involved in. He could be part of the contract signing between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

Austin and The Deadman have a lot of history between them and it only makes sense to have The Rattlesnake mediate things between these two Superstars. Styles, however, will not be pleased to have Austin around. Last time The Rattlesnake was in town, The Phenomenal One was on the receiving end of a Stone Cold Stunner and that would have left a sour taste in the mouth.

Austin could also be part of the Seth Rollins-Kevin Owens feud that has seen the Monday Night Messiah take an upper hand over KO last week. The Prizefighter is on a war with Rollins and he could really use some help. The Rattlesnake could be the perfect help he could get in this fight against Rollins and his disciples.

Could we see a double Stunner from KO and Austin tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, March 16, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 17th March.

