WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – New title opportunity, rift between top champions (January 25, 2021)

WWE RAW’s go-home show before Royal Rumble delivered a decent show. We saw Randy Orton return on the Red brand during the main event. We also saw Goldberg and Drew McIntyre involved in a final exchange ahead of their title match at the upcoming pay-per-view. In addition to that, we saw a top Superstar emerge as the next challenger for the United States Championship.

Before we move on with our list, it is essential to mention that R-Truth is arguably the most entertaining Superstar in WWE RAW. His brief exchange with The Hurt Business accounted for a fun segment. His chat with Adam Pearce about getting more opportunities also fetched a few laughs and a match with AJ Styles. R-Truth, without a doubt, should appear more often during the three-hour show.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW - Riddle

Riddle deserves this title shot

This week on WWE RAW, Riddle competed in a Hurt Business Gauntlet Match for a title opportunity. He has delivered good performances in his previous encounters against the members of The Hurt Business, but this one certainly tops them all.

Riddle first locked horns with Shelton Benjamin. Their brief yet brutal match brought out the best from both the Superstars. Benjamin carried himself as a champion on WWE RAW, and Riddle was impressive in handling that threat. Towards the end, a distraction from Cedric Alexander caused Benjamin to lose his focus and Riddle used the opportunity to eliminate his opponent.

Following that, it was MVP’s turn. He was busy sorting out the rift between Alexander and Benjamin when Riddle caught him from behind. He then managed to make MVP tap out within few second and moved onto Cedric Alexander. The latter then entered the ring and locked horns with Riddle to deliver one of the best matches on WWE RAW this week.

Alexander and Riddle took turns to dominate this match. In the end, Riddle managed to overcome his opponent and win his shot at the United States Championship. Following the match, Bobby Lashley came out and attacked Riddle to send a message to his next challenger. This feud on WWE RAW looks promising, and it is a huge opportunity for Riddle – something that he has deserved for a while.