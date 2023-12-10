WWE RAW: 2-time champion to turn face for the first time in his WWE career and dethrone Gunther? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could witness a stunning twist as a 2-time champion could turn face for the first time in his career.

The superstar in question is none other than Kaiser. The previous episode of WWE RAW saw the former NXT Tag Team Champion join forces with his Imperium partner, Giovanni Vinci, to take on DIY in a 2 out of 3 falls match. However, the heel duo succumbed to a loss in the end.

Following the encounter, Vinci blamed Kaiser before stating that he would have to explain his actions to Gunther. Given how things unfolded, the 2-time champion's days in Imperium seem to be numbered.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW could see an irate Gunther turn on Kaiser and lay waste to him. The Ring General could kick the former NXT star out of his faction, much to the shock of WWE fans. This potential angle could turn fans sympathetic towards Kaiser, establishing him as a babyface.

Moreover, this would also lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud between Kaiser and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Imperium member dethroning the Imperium leader on the same night seems rather unlikely.

Nonetheless, Kaiser could potentially do the unthinkable, and defeat Gunther in the coming days, given The Ring General is rumored to drop his title to move up to better things.

What else is scheduled for WWE RAW?

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will emanate live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The company has announced three matches for Monday night show so far.

While Cody Rhodes will lock horns with The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley will take on Maxxine Dupri. Drew McIntyre is also set to clash with Jey Uso on RAW.

Furthermore, Becky Lynch will call out Nia Jax, and The Best in the World, CM Punk will choose which brand he signs on to on Monday's show. Given the card, the upcoming edition of the red brand could be another entertaining affair.

Do you want Kaiser to dethrone Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.