WWE RAW: 2-time champions to return and dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor to win their first title in 5 years tonight? Exploring the potential 

The post-Survivor Series episode of WWE RAW could have a surprise title change in store for fans, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose their Undisputed Tag Team titles to a pair of former two-time champions.

The tandem in question is none other than the Authors of Pain. While WWE has announced a tag team turmoil match to determine the #1 contender for Damian Priest and Finn Balor's Undisputed Tag Team Championship, the creative team may swerve the fans by having the current champions lose their titles to Akam and Rezar tonight.

For those unaware, AOP was secretly re-signed by WWE a while back. While the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions were rumored to return at Survivor Series 2023, that didn't happen. However, the company could be saving their comeback for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

On another note, WWE has been teasing Damian Priest's exit from The Judgment Day for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change tonight. The creative team could have The Judgment Day potentially lose their titles to AOP due to the Archer of Infamy, leading to the faction turning on him tonight.

The Authors of Pain last held a title in WWE in 2018. Hence, this potential angle could see the duo win their first title in the company after five years.

Why were the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions released?

The Authors of Pain had a decent run on the main roster. However, the tandem was released by WWE in 2020.

Later, in an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Akam revealed the reason behind their WWE exit. The 30-year-old star stated that they were released because they refused to do a storyline.

"I'd rather not [go into details] it was something in the company, obviously. But at the time, we were working with Seth [Rollins], we're working on top and we had this huge storyline. But at the time, Gzim [Rezar] had just gotten hurt. He tore his bicep. I think that was the last RAW before all the restrictions went in and then we went without a crowd, I believe and he'd just torn it. The whole time was coming back and just doing what we were doing before, and what had happened was he came back after four months and the script had completely changed and what they wanted us to do, at the time, we weren't really comfortable doing."

Nonetheless, the Stamford-based promotion has re-signed the two talented stars and it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for them following their return.

Should AOP return tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

