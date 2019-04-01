WWE Raw: 4 biggest changes Stephanie McMahon could make to the WrestleMania main event tonight (1st April 2019)

What will Stephanie do tonight?

Earlier tonight, WWE announced that Stephanie McMahon would be returning to Monday Night Raw to make a huge announcement regarding the Raw Women’s Title match at WrestleMania. The women’s are going to create history at ‘Mania in just a few days, and almost every week, WWE is giving shocks to the fans by making unexpected changes.

Tonight’s Raw is going to be the go home episode for WrestleMania, and it is certain that WWE will try their best to hype this pay-per-view up. So what changes Stephanie could be bringing to this match? Here are four scenarios that could take place:

#4 A "Winner Takes All" stipulation for the match

One thing is certain, The Man will get the upper hand

Recently, Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Asuka. It was an impromptu match, and I don’t have to tell you that the Vince pulled strings at the last minute.

Nobody expected this title change to happen, but since it’s already been done, we can’t do anything about it. Considering WrestleMania’s main event will feature two Championships, there is a genuine possibility that Stephanie could put a “Winner Takes All” stipulation to this match.

Some fans have speculated that WWE could be planning to unify both titles at the grand stage, and if that’s true, then Stephanie has to put this stipulation tonight.

#3 Both titles will be on the line simultaneously

The second most likely thing to happen

If WWE has no plans to unify both titles, then there’s a possibility that both Championships could be defended simultaneously during the bout. If Ronda gets pinned, then she will lose her title, and if Charlotte gets pinned, then she will lose her’s.

However, some fans have also questioned what will happen if any of the Champions pin Lynch in this match. The simple answer is that none of the titles will change hands. But, if Stephanie is going to put this stipulation, then what will happen if a champion pins another champion?

In this case, WWE has to put the ‘Winner Takes All’ stipulation, but it would then make everything a bit more confusing. Let’s see how Stephanie will address things tonight on Raw.

