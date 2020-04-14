WWE RAW: 3 botches you missed this week (April 13th, 2020)

There were some interesting botches this week on RAW.

Who actually qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was the first in several weeks that was shot live, which meant that the company was more susceptible to making mistakes on this week's episode of their flagship show.

Interestingly, this week's RAW didn't contain the usual replays that WWE has relied on over the past few weeks. Instead, the show was stacked with in-ring action that in the build-up to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view which is scheduled to take place next month.

Even though WWE obviously put a lot of effort into last night's show, there were a few mistakes that managed to slip through the cracks inside the Performance Center.

#3. The Viking Experience

The Tag Team Division continues to heat up and the chase for The Street Profits' Tag Team Championships is getting much more interesting. This week on RAW, The Viking Raiders took on the newly formed team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Even though Erik and Ivar were impressive once again, the standout moment of the match was when they made a mistake while delivering their signature move.

Cedric Alexander was the man taking the move but as he was thrown up in the air Ivar didn't catch him in the right place and the former Cruiserweight Champion fell to the floor, which made the move look quite scrappy.

#2. Murphy or Bobby Lashley?

Murphy has been missing from RAW over the past few weeks after suffering an injury in the build-up to WrestleMania. However, it was revealed this week that the former Cruiserweight Champion would be returning next week to be part of the Money in the Bank qualifying matches. In a first-time-ever match, the Aussie star will take on on Rey Mysterio.

It appears that WWE's production team were somewhat overzealous when it came to the return of Murphy since they played his theme accidentally when Bobby Lashley was waiting to come out for his match.

#1. Shayna Baszler won, right?

It was quite a confusing night last night when it came to the Women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Shayna Baszler took on Sarah Logan and in seconds, the match was over when former Riott Squad member was unable to continue after The Cagefighter stomped her arm.

The referee made the decision to stop the match which would have awarded the victory to Baszler. Still, Mike Rome announced that Logan was the victor seemingly believing that the bell was rung as a result of a disqualification.

The commentators then had to state that it was actually Baszler who won the match and would be going on to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

Did you spot any more botches that we missed? Have your say in the comments section below...