WWE RAW: 3 botches you missed this week (December 30, 2019)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was riddled with botches

It was the final episode of Monday Night RAW for the decade last night, and while the show was solid, with several feuds heading into the Royal Rumble being solidified, there were some questionable moments.

The final segment of the decade was the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana, a union that didn't get finalized since it was crashed by several Superstars, including Liv Morgan and Rusev.

It was a soap opera style segment that seemingly sent the fans home happy after a stacked show of wrestling entertainment, but as always, there were some interesting botches many in the WWE Universe probably missed.

#3 Not the appropriate way to get out of the ring

Things didn't exactly go to plan for Authors Of Pain on RAW

This week's episode of RAW was kicked off by Kevin Owens, who was annoyed that he had been jumped by AOP and Seth Rollins several times over the past few weeks. Owens was denied his chance to get even at TLC since Rollins suffered a broken finger a few days prior, which meant that this storyline has continued.

Owens called out AOP, who made their way to the ring to beat him down once again, but this time he had backup. Last week Authors of Pain targetted Samoa Joe, and he decided to lace up his boots and return to action this week to get even.

The only issue was that when AOP looked to stop Joe in his tracks on the way to the ring, one of the former Tag Team Champions got stuck between the ropes and had to slowly get himself out of a slightly awkward situation.

