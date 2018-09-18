3 disappointments of RAW - 17, September 2018

After the cliffhanger of a conclusion to Hell in a Cell, the entire WWE Universe was full of anticipation regarding the events which would unfold on the following episode of Monday Night Raw.

The biggest draw would undoubtedly be the reaction to Brock Lesnar showing up and interfering during the match between Braun Stroman and Roman Reigns would be and how this would unfold.

It would turn out that the episode would be rather uneventful and not have much in the way of creating and developing future storylines and feuds between superstars. There were a lot of missed opportunities during the show and the show wasn't one of their best packages in recent months.

If you missed the show, you would not have been left too disappointed and one can only hope that SmackDown Live does not make the same mistake. Here, we take a quick look at three of the biggest disappointments during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 No Brock Lesnar

This was a huge disappointment, especially considering the fact that Lesnar had played such a pivotal role during the main event at Hell in a Cell. Instead, all we got was a promo by Paul Heyman and an announcement that Brock Lesnar would face Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

This made it even more clear that with no UFC contract yet in place, Brock is back for one more match and one more huge payday. It is very likely that he will not reclaim the title in Saudi Arabia and that his appearance at Hell in a Cell was a way to set this Triple Threat match up between himself, Strowman and Reigns.

Nonetheless, it would have been better to have The Beast show up and actually have a segment with his two rivals to add some hype and excitement to the upcoming match. Expect the feud to feel like a promo for the event in Saudi Arabia for the next few weeks.

