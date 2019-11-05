WWE RAW: 3 Interesting botches and mistakes you missed this week (November 4th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 05 Nov 2019, 18:14 IST

It was another interesting week for Monday Night Raw

After the events of last week and the fact that SmackDown dominated the ratings, it was over to RAW last night to see the fallout from Crown Jewel and how Brock Lesnar would adapt following his move over to the company's flagship show.

Of course, Rey Mysterio and Lesnar once again collided and it was the smaller man who seemed to get the upper hand before their match at Survivor Series was officially announced.

Two other matches were made official for the show last night as well, which will see Shayna Baszler take on Becky Lynch and Bayley in a triple threat match.

The final announced match will see the Viking Raiders take on The Revival and The Undisputed Era in another triple threat match which will determine who the company's best tag team really is.

NXT invaded RAW once again last night, but whilst the build-up to Survivor Series has now officially begun, there were still several interesting mistakes this week on RAW.

#3. Dominik Dijakovic didn't have the best of showings

NXT invaded Monday Night Raw this week

NXT invaded Monday Night RAW last night and brought along the likes of NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Damien Priest, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly. The stars came out to attack when Seth Rollins was attempting to address his future on RAW and were then welcomed by The OC.

This then led to a brawl between the stars of NXT and RAW and allowed Dominik Dijakovic to make his way to ringside and help NXT even the odds.

It wasn't a great showing for the man who has made all the headlines in NXT in recent weeks, since he took the fight to AJ Styles, but then stumbled backward and almost fell underneath the ring.

Dijakovic can barely stand up and a lot strikes don’t even connect, Tyson fury esque pic.twitter.com/bzsGBQ1CiU — ⏸ (@uncle_callum) November 5, 2019

