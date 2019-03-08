WWE Raw: 3 interesting things which could happen on the episode following Fastlane (11 March 2019)

Will Brock Lesnar pay a surprise visit on the upcoming episode of Raw?

The last edition of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, received positive reviews from the WWE Universe. While it featured the infamous heel turn of Ronda Rousey, it also saw the blockbuster reunion of one of the most dominant forces in the history of WWE- The Shield. All in all, it was quite an amusing edition of Monday Night Raw.

However, the job is not finished yet as creative needs to keep on delivering week after week as we are getting closer and closer to WrestleMania 35 with each passing day.

Given the grandest show of the year, WrestleMania 35, will be the next pay-per-view of the year, the Raw following Fastlane becomes of vital importance. WWE needs to be on top of their game right from the very start as we approach the biggest event of the year.

On another note, given a lot of high voltage clashes have already been registered for April 7, expect WWE to start building up the feuds immediately on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Also, WWE could have a few high profile names return this Monday night on Raw to lay down the breadcrumbs for a few potential matches at WrestleMania 35. All in all, the upcoming Raw promises to be a wild night.

We take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 WWE officially confirms Batista vs Triple H for WrestleMania 35

It would be huge!

WWE has already announced it in advance that The Animal and The Game will come face to face on the upcoming episode of Raw. Thus, expect things to turn chaotic sooner than later.

Creative could have Batista provoke HHH into having a mouthwatering clash between the two at WrestleMania 35.

Given it is too early in the feud, a brawl between the two former World Champions looks highly unlikely. However, WWE could have Batista powerbomb Triple H to draw heat.

