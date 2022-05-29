WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Cody invites AEW star to join the company, 2 Champions unite to form a tag team unit

WWE RAW will be a show to watch out for this week. A lot is happening in the pro wrestling world, especially with AEW's 'Double or Nothing' pay-per-view on the tip of every fan's tongue.

The creative think-tank will look to outdo All Elite Wrestling with some buzz-worthy moves like the ones we have outlined in this article. Do let us know in the comments if you believe we may have missed out on a few. Hey, feel free to play booker and have fun in the comments section below.

WWE RAW has no real champions at the moment except for Theory, which is why the quality of the show needs to truly be exemplary. Yes, The Usos are scheduled to be on this week's episode but even with them pulling double duty, they feel like a SmackDown act.

But that's where the creativity of the writing staff comes in. If they can genuinely surprise the fans as Vince Russo did in the Attitude Era, the possibilities are truly limitless.

#3 With all that is happening with MJF, Cody name-drops him on WWE RAW this week

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Wardlow was set to be one of the marquee attractions at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. It seems like not all is well within All Elite Wrestling because MJF is reportedly on his way back from Las Vegas.

Whether or not this is a shoot, Cody Rhodes could certainly refer to this situation in one of his promos on WWE RAW this week. Especially with MJF being so vocal about being the subject of a bidding war between AEW and WWE a few years down the line. Rhodes was the first major star to make his way from Tony Khan's organization to WWE, so he is the right man for the job.

#2 Bill Apter's suggested dream team comes together

The legendary Bill Apter's mind is always working, and he's always throwing out dream scenarios. He recently had a suggestion for a fantasy team that could dominate the tag team division after the departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

While they're involved in different programs, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss could fill the void created by the departure of the former tag team champions. They have the star power to overshadow the negative press from everything that happened with The Boss 'n Glow alliance.

#1 MVP pulls out a final ace on WWE RAW before the big match

Nobody goes into a match against Omos and comes out unscathed, not even Bobby Lashley. Throw in MVP into the mix and the odds drastically go down. But what if MVP has yet another plan to pick up a big win at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event? What if Cedric Alexander, who has tried his best to impress his former boss, is booked as the special guest referee in this situation?

So much could potentially happen in the upcoming episode of WWE's flagship show!

