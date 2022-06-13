WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Edge starts his own faction, Roman Reigns destroys a former champion 

WWE RAW this week feels like a prelude to the absolutely stacked SmackDown card that's in store for us this Friday night.

All eyes may be on Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for now, but the pre-chorus for the big hit could be written this Monday night.

Here are three big surprises that could potentially unfold on this week's show.

#3. Max Dupri approaches Finn Balor to become his new client

Max Dupri will introduce a European model on the next episode of SmackDown. But before that, he could hunt through the WWE RAW roster for the next striking young man to represent his brand. Finn Balor does fit the bill in a variety of ways.

Could Dupri approach the now darker version of Balor and face his wrath? It would be an interesting and comical turn of events.

It would also establish the fact that the smiling and lovable version of Balor we once knew is now gone for good.

#2. Edge starts his own faction with WWE RAW stars

Betrayed by those he once considered allies, Edge could return, injury and all, to align with two new names from the WWE RAW roster. The easiest route to take would be an alliance with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, two stars who have a grouse against The Judgment Day stable. But there are two other stars who could benefit greatly from Edge's expertise and star power.

Nikki A.S.H. could discard the superhero gimmick and become the NXT version we feared and loved in equal measure. T-Bar could bid his mid-card days adieu for good and embrace the darkness that he always flirted with.

This way, Edge could elevate two stars who were languishing at the bottom of the card back into the spotlight again.

#1. Roman Reigns shows up on WWE RAW and absolutely obliterates Riddle

Once upon a time, Roman Reigns would have played by the rules when faced with a tough opponent like Riddle. We know that those days are long gone, and the current version of Reigns is not afraid to bend the rules.

So, there's every possibility that he could potentially show up on WWE RAW and destroy Riddle.

Where The Tribal Chief goes, his backup follows. The Usos could join in the merciless assault. Without Nakamura and Orton by Riddle's side, the challenger could go into the match with an injury. This could be a way to protect Riddle even in defeat.

It could also be a great setup for a far bigger stage at some point down the line. 'Roman Reigns did defeat Riddle on SmackDown but not in a fair fight' could be the narrative.

These are the surprises that we could see happening on this week's show. Mind you, this is just speculation, so please treat it as such.

Be sure to share your thoughts and views about WWE RAW and what you'd like to see this week.

