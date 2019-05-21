×
WWE RAW : 3 possible reasons why WWE gave Cesaro a new theme song

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    21 May 2019, 21:35 IST

Cesaro defeated Ricochet on RAW tonight
Cesaro defeated Ricochet on RAW tonight

It is no secret that Vince McMahon is trying his best to improve the quality of RAW by adding new touches to the on-screen characters. The Monday night show's content had gotten stale over the past few months hence, the fans demanded a change in storyline framing and character development on the flagship show.

After WrestleMania 35, Vince McMahon has given us the new 'Wild Card' rule, the Fire Fly Fun house, the 24/7 title and a change in Nikki Cross' character. Today, the former member of team Bar, Cesaro, debuted a new entrance song as he made his way to battle Ricochet in a singles match.

Also Read - WWE News: Cesaro gets a brand new entrance theme

The Swiss Superstar defeated Ricochet convincingly and it looks like the Creative team has something big in store for him. They have kept the fans guessing whether Cesaro will be a heel or a face because if he was going to continue as a heel, then he should have attacked the defenseless Ricochet after the match was over.

But, Cesaro simply walked back like a good guy. Moving back to the theme song, here are the 3 theories on why WWE gave him a new theme song -

#3 He is no longer a member of Bar

They are no longer a tag team
They are no longer a tag team

The most shocking outcome of the 2019 Superstar Shakeup was the end of The Bar. After all, Sheamus and Cesaro were the top tag team of the company since 2017. So, it did not make sense to end their run as a team just like that. Perhaps, Sheamus' fitness issues may have played a huge role in this decision, but his partner, Cesaro, moved over to RAW.

Also Read - WWE News: Cesaro makes surprising comment about The Bar splitting up

Though The Bar had disintegrated, Cesaro was using the team's entrance theme while walking down the ramp. Since WWE has made up their mind of pushing Cesaro as a singles star, the officials might have decided to do away with The Bar theme and mark the new theme song of Cesaro as a new phase of the Superstar's career.

