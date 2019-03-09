WWE RAW: 3 Things WWE could be planning on next week's episode (11 March 2019)

With The Animal scheduled to meet Triple H face-to-face, what will go down on Raw next week after Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on Sunday, and the elation is sky-high. Since it will be the final pay-per-view before the Show of Shows, several surprises can be witnessed. The event is set to take place at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The match card is looking imposing for the night, and it is expected to be a good PPV. Though Fastlane has been an atrocious PPV after its inception in 2015, the scenario could alter this year. Considering it will be a dual brand PPV, we could observe some blockbuster bouts.

Several titles will be on the line in Cleveland, but the some will not be defended at the event. The Universal, Intercontinental, Cruiserweight, and United States Championships will not be defended at Quicken Loans Arena. Considering it is the WrestleMania season, we can witness some unforeseen surprises on the Raw after Fastlane.

WWE brought many surprises in the last couple of weeks, and it could continue next week. Since WrestleMania is less than one month away, Vince McMahon's billion dollar company will be eager to offer mind-boggling Raw episodes in the coming weeks.

Here we discuss three things WWE could be planning on the Raw after Fastlane (11 March 2019)

#3 Finn Balor could get a new challenger for the Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor is the current Intercontinental Champion who won the belt at Elimination Chamber. Balor grabbed his maiden Intercontinental title last month when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match. However, Balor is not scheduled to defend itat Fastlane.

Balor won the Intercontinental Title after a lean patch of two years. He was the inaugural Universal Champion, but he had to relinquish the title. Considering he is a fan favourite, he's expected to have a remarkable reign as the Intercontinental Champion. In fact, Balor put the Intercontinental Title on the line a couple of weeks ago on Raw when he defeated Lio Rush in a one-on-one bout.

With Bobby Lasley involved in a rivalry with The Shield, he is not likely to challenge Balor. Johnny Gargano could be a great choice to be the next challenger of Finn Balor. Moreover, Sami Zayn is expected to return before WrestleMania 35, and he could appear on Raw to challenge Balor at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

