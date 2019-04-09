WWE Raw: 4 biggest questions after Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley on her return

Alexa Bliss competed for the first time in over two months

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in 2 minutes and 44 seconds on her return to in-ring action on the April 8 episode of WWE Raw.

The five-time women’s champion suffered a concussion in October 2018, ruling her out of the Evolution pay-per-view, but she was cleared to make her comeback in time to compete at the 2019 Royal Rumble on January 27.

Since then, she has only taken part in one more televised match, teaming with Mickie James in a loss against Nia Jax & Tamina on the January 28 episode of Raw, and she has mostly been involved in ‘Moment of Bliss’ segments over the last few months.

Now that her WrestleMania 35 hosting duties are over, it looks as though Bliss will become a full-time competitor on WWE television again, as opposed to a talk show host. As for her opponent, Bayley, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her and Sasha Banks following their Women’s Tag Team Championship loss to The IIconics on Sunday.

In this article, let’s take a look at four of the biggest questions that need answering after Bliss defeated Bayley.

#4 What's with the tweets?

There has been speculation for many years that Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have had a legitimate real-life feud since way back in their NXT days.

The rumours were included as part of a storyline between the two during the summer of 2017 when Banks questioned Bliss’ love of wrestling on an episode of Raw Talk and mentioned how she “does not know the difference between Matt and Jeff Hardy”.

Following this week’s Raw, which Banks did not appear on, “The Boss” tweeted a screenshot which showed that she has been blocked by her fellow Raw Superstar on Twitter. She added the caption: “You scared ?”

Bliss did not directly reply to Banks but she did send out the following cryptic tweet: “No not scared... sick of your petty 💩 . #Blocked”

This could all be part of a storyline – Bliss faced Banks’ tag partner this week, after all – but given the years of rumours about their real-life situation, it looks as though this rivalry could be legitimate.

No not scared... sick of your petty 💩 . #Blocked — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 9, 2019

