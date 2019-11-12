WWE RAW: 4 biggest questions from this week’s episode (Nov 11, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 12 Nov 2019, 13:32 IST SHARE

This week's RAW left the fans asking a number of questions

RAW has been delivering some good shows recently and, apart from a few storylines, the action and the segments have been great at building towards certain clashes.

The O.C., in particular, have benefited from better bookings in the past few weeks, and they now stand as the most effective faction on the Red brand that’s ready to take anyone and everyone on.

The company also further built the heelish WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, while taking the action straight into the massive women’s clash which will take place at Survivor Series.

However, this week’s episode had some questionable segments and bookings which left the fans a little confused. In this article, we will look at the 4 biggest questions that we have from this week’s episode of RAW.

#4 What’s in that cage?

Did Rowan buy a pet bird in the UK?

R-Truth and the Singh Brothers took their match from inside the ring to backstage as Truth continued on his quest to become the 24/7 Champion once again. The Singh Brothers entered a dark room where they were met by Erick Rowan, who unleashed hell on the two men.

Later on, Rowan emerged for his match with a cloaked cage which he carried to the ringside and placed on top of the announce table. He battled against a local competitor and made quick work of the youngster before ending the match with the Iron Claw and leaving with his cage.

Even though the match wasn’t too interesting, it was the cage that drew more attention from the WWE Universe. What was in that cage and why did Rowan bring it out all the way to the center, only to leave with it minutes later without revealing what was inside?

All it took was a mystery cage and WWE managed to make Rowan interesting. — Rob Humphrey (@radiorob123) November 12, 2019

Did he pin The Singh Brothers to win the 24/7 Championship which he has now locked inside the cage? Or is there something much more sinister inside? We can’t wait to find out what’s in that cage, and the direction the company is trying to take with the Superstar.

1 / 4 NEXT