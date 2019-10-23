WWE RAW: 4 Reasons why no female wrestlers were featured as part of this week's show

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 322 // 23 Oct 2019, 11:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were no women featured this week on Raw

The Women's Evolution has been one of the biggest commercial successes for WWE in recent years, so it was a shock when the company seemingly took a step backwards by not featuring any women on the show.

Of course, Charly Caruso, Lana and Zelina Vega were part of RAW in Cleveland, Ohio, since they were needed in their usual roles, but no female storylines were being continued since Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were not actually in attendance.

The build of last night's show was pointed towards Crown Jewel next week and focused on the fact that The Street Profits were making their debut on the main roster, besides being the first show following the climax of the WWE Draft.

That being said, here are four reasons why Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman could have made the decision to feature only male Superstars on RAW last night.

#4 Crown Jewel won't feature women

The women of WWE will not be featured at Crown Jewel

As noted above, it's obvious that this week's show was focusing on the buildup to WWE Crown Jewel 2019, a show that the women are not allowed to be part of. WWE has tried to get this law lifted on their previous three visits, but to no avail. This means that the women's storyline will now be heading into Survivor Series and WWE isn't ready for that until after Crown Jewel.

Tom Colohue revealed that this could be one of the main reasons behind the lack of women Superstars on last night's show, since right now, there is no pay-per-view for them to build towards and the company is busy focusing on Crown Jewel.

The women will likely be back next week since Survivor Series has featured a five-on-five women's match over the past few years and there needs to be a decent amount of build towards this.

Per a #WWE source, a week or so ago:



"Women's wrestling will take a back seat because there's no pay per view for them to build towards. We still have to focus on #CrownJewel so that's what we'll be focussing on." — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 22, 2019

1 / 4 NEXT