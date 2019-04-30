WWE Raw: 4 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (April 29, 2019)

From respect to utter disrespect in just one week.

With the Money in the Bank pay-per-view inching closer and closer every week, WWE has the pedal to the metal in the build-up to the event.

The Money in the Bank Ladder match is the main match that needed its contenders fixed from Raw’s side, and the brand wasted no time in simply announcing their four candidates without the need of any qualification matches.

Apart from that, the women’s contenders for the female version of the match were also announced during this week’s episode.

Raa also managed to build on the two main championships on the brand well, and the matches for the two titles seem to be the hottest topic at the moment. The United States Championship, however, has its fate hanging at the moment.

In this article, we will look at the 4 surprises and shocking moments WWE delivered during the episode this week, and what it could mean going forward.

#4 3 Powerhouses & a High-flyer

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match is one of the most entertaining matches WWE has all around the year. While the match was restricted to the males earlier, WWE has had a female version of the match over the past few years.

While it was expected that WWE will announce the Raw superstars who will be a part of the match which will be held at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the names chosen are a bit questionable.

Surprisingly, Ricochet is The One and Only high-flyer who has been named in the four representatives. The other three superstars are all powerhouses, with Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman already having won the briefcase in the past. Both men had been unsuccessful in their cash-in attempts.

It would have been better to see some other superstars get a chance, and for WWE to add in another high-flyer from Raw to make things more interesting. Otherwise, Cesaro in place of Corbin would have made a much better fix.

