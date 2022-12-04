WWE RAW: 4 signs that Alexa Bliss is set to turn on Bianca Belair 

Alexa Bliss has seemingly been waiting in the wings backing up Bianca Belair throughout her feud with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW, even though she is more deserving of a women's championship opportunity.

Bliss laid out her claim to a title shot ahead of SummerSlam before Becky Lynch was injured. However, she was forced to align with Belair and Asuka and overcome WWE's returning stars.

Survivor Series WarGames was seemingly the end of their feud. It now appears that several signs are pointing towards Alexa Bliss' long overdue heel turn.

#4. Bianca Belair has no Royal Rumble challenger as of yet

It's become clear now that Bayley is stepping into a feud with Becky Lynch, and Damage CTRL will be a part of it. Bianca Belair didn't help Lynch this week on WWE RAW, which hinted that their alliance could now be over. There was a tease regarding Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. Moreover, the fact that Belair is yet to move into a new storyline could hint that Bliss' heel turn could take place in the coming weeks.

The turn would allow her to challenge Belair at the Royal Rumble since no other woman on RAW is currently in a position to step up to The EST.

#3. Bliss has been teasing a turn on her social media accounts

It's no secret that Alexa Bliss herself misses her darker character and working alongside Bray Wyatt. The former women's champion has lacked any meaningful storylines since leaving Wyatt's side last year and has repeatedly teased a return to her old character on social media.

Bliss had responded to fans requesting a heel turn and even shared several pictures of when she portrayed a darker character. The star's social media activity shows just how much she misses being a bad guy.

#2. Bray Wyatt has been teasing aligning with Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss worked together as a unit for several months. At one point, the duo became unstoppable before Bliss turned on her long-time friend. Bliss later aligned with Lilly but appears to have moved on from that storyline because there have now been many teases linking her back to Wyatt.

This past week on WWE RAW, there was another buzzard on the screen behind Bliss while she was part of a backstage interview, which appeared to change how she was thinking and acting.

#1. Bliss has already set her sights on the WWE RAW Women's Championship

It's unclear what WWE's original plan was following SummerSlam, but Becky Lynch's injury and the debut of Damage CTRL meant that it seemingly changed.

Before The Biggest Party of the Summer, Bliss declared she was next in line for the RAW Women's Championship. It was overlooked, but now that Damage CTRL is out of the picture, it's the perfect time for her to raise her hand and make it clear that she is worthy of a title shot.

Do you think Alexa Bliss is about to turn her back on Bianca Belair on WWE RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

