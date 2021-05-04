WWE RAW: 4 Superstars who flopped and 2 who impressed – Randy Orton smacked with tomatoes, former champion loses in underwhelming title match, Eva Marie returns 

WWE RAW returned with an average show to kickstart the week. The show also featured two WrestleMania title rematches. AJ Styles and Omos returned on RAW this week and successfully defended their titles against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler also retained their women’s tag team titles.

Additionally, an interference from Drew McIntyre led to Braun Strowman’s loss against Bobby Lashley in the main event.

In this article, we will take a look at superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW this week and those who didn’t.

#1 and #2 Impressed on WWE RAW: Randy Orton and Riddle

Randy Orton and Riddle are entertaining together

Most of this article might imply that you can skip watching WWE RAW this week. Randy Orton and Riddle, however, will give convincing reasons to at least watch their segment. Both superstars recently allied and created a new tag team, RKBro. It would be fair to say that this team is quickly becoming one of the few redeeming factors on the show.

This week, we saw Orton making an unexpected cameo in the dreadful return of the tomatoes. Last week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked Elias, Jaxson Ryker, The Miz, and John Morrison with tomatoes. Tonight, Elias and Ryker wanted to get their revenge in a backstage segment while The New Day members dealt with the aftermath of their title rematch against WWE RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

They tried to throw tomatoes at Woods and Kingston. Unfortunately for Elias and Ryker, they accidentally ended up hitting Orton. An angry Viper then demanded a tag team match. Later in the night, he stole the show alongside Riddle on WWE RAW. Both Orton and Riddle looked entirely in sync throughout the match. They worked very well as a tag team and delivered a dominant performance.

It was a well-balanced match that allowed both Orton and Riddle to play to their respective strengths. Ryker and Elias also played their part in making their opponents look strong on WWE RAW. In the closing moments of the match, Orton took out Elias with a draping DDT off the second rope before hitting Ryker with an RKO.

Riddle then delivered a Floating Bro and pinned Elias for the win on WWE RAW. Orton was reserved while celebrating the victory while Riddle was living in the moment. This team is unique and exciting from a lot of standpoints. It has brought polarizing superstars together on WWE RAW, and we might have a memorable storyline in the making.

