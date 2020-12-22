From the aftermath of the Firefly Inferno match to The Hurt Business maintaining their stance as a dominant faction, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Around the holiday season in December, WWE episodes tend to feature an approach similar to that of live house shows. The fallout episode of RAW after TLC wasn't the most engaging show as a whole. Despite the fact that WWE RAW ratings hit an all-time low last week, the possibility of real change may only take place next month, in 2021.

From the entire three-hour episode, there were a couple of noteworthy moments, but not as much as one would have hoped to see after the excellent Pay-Per-View that was WWE TLC 2020.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (December 21, 2020).

#5: The Hurt Business got photobombed by R-Truth; The Hardy Bros. failed to overcome the threat of MVP and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

No, Matt Hardy is still a member of All Elite Wrestling. But Riddle's pitch about him and Jeff Hardy teaming up as The Hardy Bros. seems to have taken flight on WWE RAW.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business became the new RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE TLC. The MVP wanted his crew to pose for a couple of photographs after their impressive triumph.

The MVP Lounge segment was first interrupted by R-Truth, who photobombed The Hurt Business from behind. A horde of WWE Superstars came out and chased the 24/7 Champion as a result. The second interruption took place thanks to Riddle and Hardy, who then went on to face the secondary tag team unit of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley and MVP.

Lashley is clearly on a whole different level as the United States Champion, and he provided most of the muscle for the aforementioned tag team bout. The All-Mighty's Hurt Lock on Hardy guaranteed a victory for The Hurt Business.

Hardy and Riddle work well together as a team, and Riddle's laidback attitude has earned an audience on social media. But The Hardy Bros. probably can't challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions just yet, as they couldn't even defeat the secondary team of The Hurt Business on WWE RAW.