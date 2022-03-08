WWE RAW - 5 biggest news stories: Kevin Owens invites Hall of Famer to WrestleMania 38, new RAW Tag Team Champions crowned

WWE's most stupendous two-night WrestleMania of all time is now just three weeks away. This week, Monday Night RAW has done another stellar job in building excitement and anticipation for The Show of Shows, which is set to take place on April 2 & 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The red brand arrived in Cleveland, Ohio this week and were immediately greeted by an electric atmosphere.

Prior to the event, the company announced that Hall of Famer Edge would be in attendance to explain his heinous attack on AJ Styles last week. The RAW Tag Team Championships were also scheduled to be defended.

That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of RAW this week.

#5. NXT Champion Bron Breakker makes his WWE RAW debut

NXT Champion Bron Breakker competed for the first time on RAW

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has been unstoppable on WWE's third brand. He's caught the eye of many with his thunderous and powerful performances against some of NXT 2.0's best.

He is scheduled to defend his NXT Championship on this week's episode of NXT 2.0 in a Triple Threat match against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.

The bout promises to be a classic, and we got a little taster on RAW as Bron made his main roster debut. Breakker teamed up with Ciampa to overcome The Dirty Dawgs, scoring a huge victory in front of the WWE Universe.

#4. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley added to the Women's Tag Team Championship bout at WrestleMania 38

Liv Morgan in action on Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have become an unlikely team in recent weeks as they fought to punch their tickets to WrestleMania.

The two finally landed a spot this week when they defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella in a non-title match-up, earning an enormous opportunity at The Show of Shows.

Now it will be Queen Zelina & Carmella defending the titles against the teams of Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks & Naomi at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Paul Heyman revealed new WWE Instagram record

On Saturday night, WWE hosted a live event at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. The focal point of the event was both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar defending their gold against mystery opponents.

The Tribal Chief ended up dismantling Seth "Freakin" Rollins before The Beast Incarnate did the same against Austin Theory. However, after Lesnar's match, The Bloodline hit the ring to deliver a ruthless assault, leaving the WWE Champion battered and bloodied.

Since the event was not televised, snippets were shown via social media. According to Paul Heyman via Twitter on Monday, the beatdown clip has now become the single most viewed video in WWE Instagram history, with over five million views and counting.

#2. RK-Bro became two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

The RAW Tag Team Championship was on the line this week as The Alpha Academy defended against the teams of RK-Bro and Seth "Freakin" Rollins & Kevin Owens. It was announced before RAW that this match would indeed kick off the show.

The high-octane contest ended with Riddle capitalizing after Rollins delivered The Stomp to Chad Gable. The Bro entered the fray and pinned the fallen academic for the win.

The victory saw Randy Orton and Riddle become RAW Tag Team Champions for a second time. After the match, The Viper heaped praise on his tag team partner, saying that teaming with him is some of the most fun he's ever had.

#1. Kevin Owens issues invitation to Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens issued an invitation for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas

Over the weeks, Kevin Owens has displayed his dislike for the state of Texas. Now, after being unable to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships, he has another plan in mind for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

KO headed to the ring to close out RAW by issuing out an invitation to Hall of Famer and Texas native Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens invited The Texas Rattlesnake to appear on his KO Show in Dallas.

It has been speculated that Steve Austin was set for a return to compete inside the squared circle after 19 years. However, it now appears the company are going in a different direction, which will still likely see Kevin Owens receiving a Stunner at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin will accept Kevin Owens' invite for WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

