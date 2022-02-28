WWE RAW: 3 Biggest surprises that can unfold on the show – 6-month title reign ends, Roman Reigns and other top SmackDown Superstars make an appearance 

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The show has several big matches planned for the night, including a title match. Edge is expected to meet his WrestleMania opponent, and the RAW Tag Team Championship feud will get intense with the addition of new challenges.

Here, we look at the biggest surprises that can happen on the show. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Finn Balor wins the United States Championship on WWE RAW

Last week, United States Champion Damian Priest laid out an open challenge. He insisted that his next challenger should be of World Championship caliber. His challenge was answered by Finn Balor, who also made his return to the red brand last week. As confirmed by WWE, both superstars will lock horns in a title match tonight.

It would be surprising if Balor dethrones Priest as the United States Champion on the show later tonight. The latter has been booked strongly on RAW so far. An unexpected title loss might fuel his heel turn on “Road to WrestleMania.” This match can also be used to set up an intense Championship rivalry between Priest and Balor with their final match on WWE’s “Show for Shows.”

#2 Roman Reigns hits back at Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on the show when he interrupted Brock Lesnar’s title win celebrations. He informed the Beast Incarnate about the upcoming title defense at MSG that could potentially spoil the title vs. title match scheduled for WrestleMania. We then saw Lesnar wreak havoc on SmackDown during the contract signing which didn’t sit well with The Bloodline.

Since Lesnar will have to put his title on the line later this weekend, Roman Reigns could pull the strings to get Jey Uso to compete for the title. It would be a big surprise if Reigns turns up on RAW, especially considering that we have only seen one champion make appearances on both shows.

However, this would set the tone for the next few weeks, at the end of which there will only be one Heavyweight title in WWE.

#3 Sasha Banks and Naomi challenge top Champions on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi reunited on SmackDown to bring back Team B.A.D. They also declared their intentions after the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Given that Queen Zelina and Carmella don’t have any contenders on WWE RAW, Banks and Naomi might look to seize their opportunity on the show.

We could see both the teams involved in a confrontation on the red brand tonight to kickstart their title feud. It is highly likely that we will see Team B.A.D. challenging the current Champions for the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania.

Edited by Pratik Singh